Australian wine major Accolade Wines has appointed Derek Nicol to be its new MD for Europe.

Nicol would replace Caroline Thompson-Hill, who had stepped down “to pursue an opportunity in the UK retail sector”, Accolade Wines said.

He was previously chief supply chain officer for the Hardys brand owner.

Accolade Wines said Nicol brought “extensive global experience” to the role, having served in commercial, supply chain and finance functions across the wine and spirits sectors internationally.

Prior to joining Accolade in 2020, he served as regional operating officer for EMEA and supply chain director for EMEA and Asia at Treasury Wine Estates.

Nicol would be replaced as chief supply chain officer by Accolade’s Joe Russo.

Russo is currently general manager for Accolade’s supply chain and operations in Australia and New Zealand.

“These appointments showcase the depth of talent we have within Accolade, with both Derek and Joe bringing valuable cross-functional skill-sets in the industry to their new roles,” said Accolade Wines CEO Robert Foye.

Accolade had “cemented its leadership of the UK market” and made “significant progress in the rest of Europe” under Thompson-Hill, Foye said.

It would “continue this trajectory under the leadership of Derek and the existing leadership team”, he added.