Challenger brand Bold Bean Co has appointed Andrew McIntosh as head of grocery to continue pushing its mission to “make you obsessed with beans, by giving you the best of beans”.

McIntosh has nine years’ experience in the industry, with past roles including sales manager for posh popcorn brand Joe & Seph’s and most recently as head of international, UK grocery and wholesale sales at vegan confectionery brand LoveRaw.

He joins Bold Bean co-founders Amelia Christie-Miller and Ed Whelpton during a time of rapid growth for the startup, which has expanded from 350 distribution points to more than 1,000, picking up listings with Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, M&S, Booths and Ocado.

“I’m very excited to have joined Bold Bean Co at such a pivotal point in their journey, using my sales experience to ensure more people in the UK become obsessed with beans,” McIntosh said.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Amelia and Ed, and the wider team, to continue the great work already being done in a category which is ripe for disruption.”

Christie-Miller launched the brand in 2021 in a bid to improve the health of the UK food system by encouraging reduced meat consumption and improving soil health.

She added: “To really make an impact, we have to build a brand in the spaces where consumers are buying ingredients, and that is at the grocers. Hiring Andy to lead the function is an incredibly exciting step for us as a business.”

Bold Bean picked up the Startup of the Year award at 2023’s Grocer Gold Awards.