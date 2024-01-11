Scottish whisky business Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Phillip White as its new CEO.

White, who will join the Benromach brand owner in early April, would “lead the company as it moves into its next chapter of development”, Gordon & MacPhail said.

Gordon & MacPhail managing director Ewan Mackintosh announced his retirement after over three decades at the family-owned spirits company last year.

White brought “a wealth of leadership experience in the food and drink industry” from positions including managing director of Kent Frozen Foods and Medina Foodservice, as well as more than 10 years’ experience at spirits companies Bacardi and Brown-Forman, Gordon & MacPhail said.

His appointment comes shortly after Gordon & MacPhail reported its total sales had increased by 24.3% to £46.5m in the financial year ended February 2023.

The company attributed the performance to “the successful release of Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Years Old” as well as the continued growth of Benromach, sales of which were up by 14.5%.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Phillip to the Gordon & MacPhail team and believe he is the right person to lead the business, thanks in part to his excellent leadership qualities, and experience working with global brands, UK retail distribution and the wider spirits industry,” said Gordon & MacPhail chairman Neil Urquhart.

“This is an exciting time for the company, as we look forward to executing our ambitious plans to continue building our brands internationally, developing our workforce and embarking on a significant capital investment phase to prepare the business for future growth while remaining true to our values.”

White added: “Taking on the role of chief executive at Gordon & MacPhail is an honour. The company has grown significantly, particularly over the last few years, and I look forward to working with my colleagues, to continue building a successful family business committed to inspiring enthusiasts around the world to discover, appreciate and enjoy the finest single malt whiskies and highest-quality spirits.”

Last July. Gordon & MacPhail announced it would cease to be an independent whisky bottler and focus instead on laying down liquids it had itself distilled.

The company opened its second whisky distillery, The Cairn, in the Cairngorms National Park, northeast Scotland, in 2022.