Leon co-founder and former government food tsar Henry Dimbleby has joined Fortnum & Mason as a non-executive director.

He joins alongside hospitality entrepreneur Tamara Lohan, co-founder and CEO of hotel booking platform Mr and Mrs Smith, who has also become a non-executive director. Simon Vincent, Hilton’s EMEA vice president, will step down from the board in November.

The pair will help to “support and challenge” Fortnum’s brand and business as part of their role, the company said.

“I am delighted to welcome our two new non-executive directors to the board of Fortnum & Mason,” said F&M chair Kate Hobhouse.

“Both Henry and Tamara are passionate about the Fortnum’s business and bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise around brand experience, hospitality, sustainable growth and innovation.”

The pair join the 316-year-old grocer at what is a time of transition under CEO Tom Athron, who is working to widen Fortnum’s appeal by engaging a younger, more “foody” type of shopper.

It includes the refitting of the third floor of the flagship Piccadilly store with a live cooking studio and gin distillery, that will focus on sustainability and creating cooking experiences.

“We are all looking forward to working together towards the continued goal of bringing our Fortnum’s customers the very best experiences, however they access the brand,” Hobhouse added.

Dimbleby explosively stepped down from his role as advisor and lead non-executive director at Defra in March, in criticism at what he dubbed the government’s “shocking” failure to implement a coherent strategy on food and health.

During his four years at Whitehall, he authored the government’s National Food Strategy report, but told The Grocer shortly after stepping down that he believed successive government ministers had “given up on public health” by not following up on many of its recommendations.

Earlier this year he published his book Ravenous, which outlines many of his findings while in the role. He is also the founder of the Sustainable Restaurants Association and holds multiple, mostly food and hospitality related, non-executive roles.