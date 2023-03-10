The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) has appointed Tesco executive Sarah Bradbury as its new CEO.

She will take the reins from 3 July, replacing current CEO Susan Barratt, who will step down on 30 June.

Bradbury has been Tesco’s group quality director since 2018. She is responsible for the supermarket’s regulatory and food safety compliance across its supply chain.

Prior to that she held a number of commercial and marketing positions after joining in May 2005. Bradbury also co-chaired IGD’s Technical Leadership Forum working group from 2018 to 2022.

“I am delighted that IGD has attracted such a trusted and respected industry leader as Sarah to lead the next phase of its journey,” said Ash Amirahmadi, chair of IGD’s board of trustees. “She has a deep knowledge and experience of the key challenges and opportunities facing the food and consumer goods industry and her appointment underlines the scale of IGD’s ambition to keep driving tangible change.”

Amirahmadi added that Bradbury’s dynamism and track record of building teams would help IGD to build on the strong platform established during Barratt’s tenure.

Bradbury said: “As someone who is committed to making a difference, it is a privilege to be joining the IGD at this critical time for the food and grocery sector. I am really excited by the opportunity to work with the IGD team and its customers, to bring together the whole supply chain to drive change in the months and years ahead.”