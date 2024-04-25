Mars’s UK supply chain director Tim Walker has joined Ocado.

Walker has started in the role of supply chain director for Ocado Logistics – the third-party logistics operation responsible for the drivers, warehouse and planning teams within Ocado Group that support its partners including Ocado Retail and Morrisons.

Prior to joining Ocado, Walker has clocked up 26 years working across pharmaceutical and food supply chains, including roles at Burton’s Biscuit Company and most recently at Mars, where he spent the past four years.

“I’m really excited to join Ocado Logistics at this point in their journey to creating a unique online proposition for customers,” Walker said. “As a major part of this, I look forward to partnering with all of our suppliers to continue to promise the largest range in the most efficient way possible.”

In its latest full-year results in February, Ocado Group reported 1% growth in its logistics business, noting it was making “continued progress driving productivity and efficiencies in warehouse and delivery services” for its UK partners. Ocado Logistics “remains a reliable cash generator” the company said.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience from across different sectors and will play a key role in delivering our strategy in close collaboration with our retail partners,” said Brian McClory, managing director of Ocado Logistics.