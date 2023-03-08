Co-op Group has named Rachel Izzard as its new chief financial officer.

Izzard, who will join the Co-op Group board when she takes up her post in June, joins from N Brown, where she was also CFO.

The appointment is the second swoop the society has made on N Brown this year. In January Co-op signed up Kenyatte Nelson from the Machester-based fashion retailer as chief membership and customer officer.

Izzard will replace Mike Hazell, who has been interim CFO since the promotion of Shirine Khoury-Haq to Group CEO last year. Hazell is set to leave the business.

Prior to joining N Brown, Izzard held a number of senior leadership and CFO roles, including with IFA Cargo and Aer Lingus.

“We’re delighted that Rachel is joining us at such an exciting time for our Co-op,” said Khoury-Haq. “We are all looking forward to welcoming her in June and her wealth of experience will enable us to continue to deliver our vision as a commercially successful co-operative.

“We’re grateful to Mike for the significant contribution he has made in strengthening the underlying financial position of our Co-op during his time here. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future and he will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues at Co-op.”