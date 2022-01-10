Moving Picture Company
Moving Picture Company is behind the effects in countless blockbuster movies like Blade Runner 2049, Wonder Woman and The Jungle Book. The company prides itself as scene builders not just shot makers, with a direct line to the director’s creative vision.
- Promotional Feature
Digital twins and the FMCG sector – what marketers need to know
FMCG marketing content is accelerating across platforms, putting pressure on those creating it to step up to the challenge. Yet technology such as digital twins could prove to be the best solution, says Moving Picture Company.
- Promotional Feature
Beat the competition: how characters & mascots bring profit to campaigns
Capturing and retaining consumers’ attention has never been tougher in an increasingly competitive grocery market. But making an impact is possible with a powerful, yet forgotten, solution: well-crafted characters and mascots, which can bring 7.9% more profit to a business’ campaign, says Moving Picture Company.