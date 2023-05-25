Name: Connie Doak

Job title: Senior national account manager

Company: CleanCo

What was your first job? Stable jockey at a racehorse yard when I was 14. We would have to be out in the wind, rain and snow, so I very much appreciate the comforts of a warm office these days.

What’s been your worst job interview? I ate so many sweets at a grad scheme interview once that I was nearly sick.

What was the first music single you bought? Tragedy by Steps.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I’m basically an accountant without any of the qualifications.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing all of our hard work come to life in stores. We spend months working on NPD launches and activations, but it’s totally worth the grind when you see products on shelf!

What is the least rewarding part? Admin. Surely we can invent a way to get rid of ‘new line forms’ once and for all?

What is your motto in life? JFDI (just f-ing do it).

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A flexible working location with unlimited air miles. I’d be on the next flight to Bali spending my days on the beach and the afternoons or evenings working.

Do you have any phobias? Introducing our trade marketing manager to the retailers.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Too many rules and restrictions. I’ve been working in grocery for nearly eight years and there is still a lot of barriers in the way in terms of how we activate in store. I think we should rip up all the rules and just start from scratch.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Bear Grylls.

What animal most reflects your personality? A dolphin. I’m fast-paced and like to have fun, but might wipe you out if you get too close on your surfboard – a colleague testimony.

What’s your favourite film and why? Snatch, beacause who doesn’t love anything Guy Ritchie? It also reminds me of how it feels working in a startup, things constantly seem to go wrong but it works out alright in the end.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Recently, I managed to throw a whole glass of red wine over myself at a customer meeting, which gave a whole new meaning to being red in the face.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Jamie Laing.

What would your death row meal be? Christmas dinner and a bottle of champagne… I’m not paying, right?