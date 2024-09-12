Name: Aurelia Ziomek

Job title: Interim head of buying

Company: Planet Organic

What was your first job? I worked as a telemarketer, and it was a great experience in sales. I really enjoyed it because I thrive in environments where you are instantly rewarded and can progress quickly based on your performance.

By the end, I was earning a good commission and had the flexibility to work as much as I wanted. I learned that I value flexibility and am willing to work hard to achieve it.

What’s been your worst job interview? My worst job interview experience was when I included my basic Italian skills on my CV, having just started learning the language and recently returned from a holiday in Rome. I could manage only a couple of sentences before I had to awkwardly admit that my skills were not as advanced as I had suggested.

“To me, health food stores are about so much more than just selling products – they are about building connections and bringing like-minded people together”

What was the first music single you bought? I honestly do not remember, but I hope it was something by Nirvana. I still like them.

How do you describe your job to your friends? It’s like shopping, but on a super-sized, eco-friendly mission. I work with an amazing buying team to find the best organic and healthy products, staying ahead of key food and wellness trends.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? The most rewarding part of my job is our commitment at Planet Organic to curating the highest-quality product range.

It is especially fulfilling to hear from our store teams when they share how a product has genuinely helped someone or turned out to be the most delicious and healthy option they have ever tried. I am also incredibly lucky to work for the business, where everyone genuinely cares about making positive impact.

What is the least rewarding part? The least rewarding part is having to say no quite often. This usually comes down to timing, priorities, or whether a brand is the right fit.

What is your motto in life? My life motto combines two key ideas: “Grace under pressure” and “progress, not perfection”. I strive to manage challenges with calm and composure while focusing on improvement rather than perfection.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? My dream perk would be a three-month sabbatical every few years. It would be incredible to travel, recharge, and come back to work with fresh perspectives.

Do you have any phobias? No.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I would love to see more in-store resources and workshops on nutrition and healthy eating to help everyone make better dietary choices.

It would also be helpful to have clear information about the health risks of ultra-processed foods. It is concerning that these foods are often cheaper than healthier options, making them more appealing despite the huge cost to our health.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My crystals and at-home Green Flash starter kit from Manucurist.

What animal most reflects your personality? I would say a cat reflects my personality well. I am independent, curious and playful, with a touch of selectiveness in my choices and relationships.

What’s your favourite film and why? Eat, Pray, Love – I enjoy stories about self-discovery, personal growth, and adventure.

The film beautifully explores themes of finding balance, healing, and pursuit of happiness on your own terms. It takes you on a journey through stunning locations in Italy, India, and Bali – places I would love to visit in the near future.

Read more:

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I am afraid that is a story I would rather not see in print for The Grocer audience.

Which celebrity/public figure would you most like to work with and why? I would love to work with Mary Portas – she is incredible, and her values of putting people and planet before profit really resonate with me.

I also appreciate her views on unnecessary buying, which a lot of millennials and Gen Z just do not connect with. I am very much a “buy less, but better” kind of person, whether it is food, supplements, or even holidays. To me, health food stores are about so much more than just selling products – they are about building connections and bringing like-minded people together.

What would your death row meal be? It would be a feast of roasted garlic oyster mushrooms, spinach, brown rice, pasilla beans, tomato, chimichurri, lemon cauliflower, onion, and grilled jalapeño. Or honestly, anything from Gracias Madre – my absolute favourite spot to eat in LA.