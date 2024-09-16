Treasury Wine Estates-owned 19 Crimes has launched a 7% abv mid-strength range.

Comprising Red and Chardonnay variants, it will land in Sainsbury’s stores from 29 September (rsp: £8/75cl).

The 19 Crimes Mid Strength Red Wine was “rich and round with bold flavours of dark cherries, rich chocolate and notes of vanilla”.

The Mid Strength Chardonnay, meanwhile, was “full-bodied with ripe stone fruit flavours balanced with high acidity, toasty oak, honey and hints of spice”.

The NPD would help “bring younger consumers into the brand”, 19 Crimes said.

Millennials and Gen Z were “becoming more holistically health-conscious”, said Russell Kirkham, head of regional marketing for EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates.

They had “new attitudes and perspectives towards alcohol compared to previous generations”, and didn’t necessarily want to drink less but “drink smarter”, he added.

It comes after 19 Crimes extended into spirits with the launch of a “new and disruptive take” on rum earlier this year.

19 Crimes is the sixth biggest still wine brand in UK retail by value, with sales of £125.9m [NIQ 52 we 21 April 2024].