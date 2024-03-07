Aldi is to launch what it claims is the UK’s first supermarket own-brand paper WINE bottles.

Cambalala South African Shiraz and Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc (both rsps: £7.99/75cl) will be available to buy in lightweight paper bottles on 18 March – which is Global Recycling Day.

Made from 94% recycled paperboard and lined with a food-grade pouch to hold the wine, the new bottles were fully recyclable and “five times lighter than a standard glass bottle”, Aldi said.

The “easy-to-carry, shatterproof bottles” delivered “impressive green credentials” and were perfect for consumption on the go, it added.

The paper bottles were developed in conjunction with Frugalpac, an Ipswich-based sustainable packaging firm.

The South African Shiraz, a “full-flavoured, silky-smooth red” offered “bright red fruit, blackberry and cherry flavours and spicy oak notes”, according to Aldi.

The Sauvignon Blanc, meanwhile, had “notes of winter melon, green apple, and citrus”.

“Shoppers are striving to become more sustainable in their everyday lives, looking for small ways to make a big difference for our planet,” said Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK.

“Our buying teams are continuously thinking of how we can evolve our ranges to offer greater value and greener choices. We are proud to be the first supermarket to launch an own-brand paper bottle, helping to drive sustainable change.”

When In Rome, a UK-based supplier of international wines, sells wine in paper bottles in retailers including Sainsburys and Ocado.