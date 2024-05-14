Bakkavor has launched a range of Indian restaurant-inspired chilled meals exclusively into Tesco.

Called Pinch, the range comprises six main dishes, a duo of loaded naans and a quartet of side dishes.

Mains (rsp: £4.50) include Pan Poppin’ Chicken Pasanda & Nutty Pilau Rice; Sizzle & Spice Chicken Tikka & Bombay Potatoes; and Sensational Saag Paneer & Coconut Basmati Rice.

The loaded naans (rsp: £4.50) are available in Tangy Tastin’ Overloaded Lamb Keema Naan and Flavour Flamin’ Overloaded Chicken Tikka Naan variants.

Meanwhile, side dishes include Spiced Sweet Potato & Creamy Coconut Samosas; Bombaylicious Potato Bombs (both rsp: £3); Magic Masala Spiced Chips & Pink Velvet Dip; and Kickin’ Fried Chicken & Pink Velvet Dip (both rsp: £3.75).

The range rolled into selected Tesco stores yesterday (13 May), available on a Clubcard Prices promotion.

It was positioned to “capitalise on the increasing consumer demand for restaurant-inspired meal solutions”, said Bakkavor.

“We know that consumers are time-poor and are looking for convenient and exciting meals, but given the current financial pressures that shoppers are under, the out-of-home and takeaway market has become a more infrequent choice for shoppers,” said Pinch head of brand Claire Martino.

“We developed the Pinch brand to bring modern Indian restaurant-inspired flavours to a retail brand to deliver these trends,” she added.