Biotiful Gut Health has made its first foray into ambient with a range of functional powder blends intended to be sprinkled over meals or mixed into smoothies.

Products in the Meal Booster range comprise a blend of “billions of live cultures”, along with prebiotic fibre, oats, fruits, seeds and spices tailored towards addressing a specific health or wellbeing concern.

Three variants – Immunity (Berry Blend), Energy (Cacao Blend) and Focus (Coconut Blend) (£8/210g) – are available to order via the brand’s webstore.

Immunity contains goji berries and strawberries; Energy comprises cacao nibs and dried cherries; and Focus boasts a blend of coconut and turmeric.

Each is high in fibre with added vitamins B5, B12 and D3 and contains 30 7g servings.

The launch was “perfectly timed” to capitalise on consumers’ increasing awareness of the importance of gut health, said Biotiful.

“We’re on a mission to make deliciously natural gut health accessible to all,” said Biotiful CEO Natasha Bowes.

“These three Meal Boosters have been specially created to combine the best of nutrition, flavour and convenience – something we know that consumers are looking for.”

It comes after the brand unveiled an oat-based yoghurt alternative – made from liquidised gluten-free oats, fruits and billions of live vegan cultures – in October.