Birra Moretti has unveiled Sale di Mare, a new 4.8% abv unfiltered lager made with Sicilian sea salt.

Sale di Mare has rolled into grocery, wholesale and convenience channels in multipack (rsp: £7/4x330ml) and single-bottle (rsp: tbc/660ml) formats.

The new brew was developed in response to rising demand for Continental lagers in the UK, Birra Moretti owner Heineken UK said.

The addition of Sicilian sea salt provided “a more full-bodied and intriguing flavour profile”, according to Birra Moretti marketing manager Richard Barnes.

It was “great as a standalone beer, but also paired with food”, he added.

“Research identified an opportunity to offer curious drinkers seeking more flavourful and interesting taste profiles with an accessible premium twist, and Birra Moretti Sale di Mare speaks perfectly to this,” Barnes said. “We know Birra Moretti is a well-loved brand synonymous with quality, and we are excited to encourage more beer discovery with the launch of Sale di Mare.”

The rollout would be supported by a “a multimillion-pound nationwide marketing campaign, launching on TV in April”, Heineken UK said.

A glassware gift offer would be offered on the multipack format, while packaging would also include a competition to win prizes, accessible via a QR code, it added.