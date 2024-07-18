Freja has launched a range of powdered shakes promising “a convenient new way to enjoy the nutritional benefits of bone broth”.

Available in Raw Cacao, Vanilla Bean, Wild Strawberry, and Unflavoured, the Bone Broth Shake range has rolled out via the brand’s DTC store and on Amazon (rsp: £27.99/300g).

The “creamy and indulgent” shakes were sweetened with coconut sugar and contained no artificial additives or ingredients, Freja said.

They could be enjoyed hot or cold by adding a 25g serving to water or a milk of choice, it added.

Containing up to 21g of collagen and 23g of protein per serving, the gluten and dairy-free drinks did “the work of a protein shake, a collagen supplement, and an electrolyte powder all in one”, Freja claimed.

The NPD was “the first of its kind – and so much more than just a protein powder”, said Freja founder Jess Leather. “It’s gut friendly, packed with feel-good nutrition and we promise you won’t taste the broth!”

“Whether you’re on a specific diet or just trying to cut down on processed foods, the Freja Bone Broth Shake is the perfect partner, offering a healthy, convenient and delicious way to incorporate the ingredient in everyday eating,” she added.

Founded during lockdown in 2020 by husband and wife team Jess Leather and Ed Armitage, Freja makes a range of premium bone broths from all-natural ingredients.

As well as being sold DTC and on Amazon, Freja is stocked with Ocado.