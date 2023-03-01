Candy Kittens has added a sour spin-off range called Shox.

In a first for the brand, whose packs usually comprise single-flavour sweets, Shox pouches contain a mixture of sour apple and sour strawberry-flavoured gummies.

They have launched via the brand’s webstore and will roll into Asda and Ocado on 13 March (rsp: £2.75/140g).

“This is our first-ever truly sour sweet (versus a sweet-sour, like Sour Watermelon) and our first dual flavour bag,” said Candy Kittens head of marketing Chloe Stewart.

“Mixed flavours within the confectionery category continue to lead the growth, so this is a great opportunity to drive further value with a Candy Kittens addition.”

Candy Kittens founder Jamie Laing added: “Our delicious Shox brings our gourmet magic to the sour segment of the category, and finally gives our consumers a flavour they have requested more than any other.”

It comes after the brand grew its value sales by 25.7% to £10.7m in the 52 weeks until 10 September 2022, overtaking Cadbury Eclair as Britain’s 16th-biggest sugar confectionery brand.

It became fully vegan in January 2022 after reformulating its Eton Mess sweets. Candy Kittens also gained B Corp status in October last year, becoming the first UK sugar confectionery brand to be accredited.