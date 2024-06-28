Canned wine brand Nice has added its first full-strength bottled wines.

The three-strong line-up comprises “crisp, dry and peachy” Sauvignon Blanc (11% abv), “slightly strawberry” Pale Rosé (11% abv) and “deep, smooth” Malbec (13.5% abv).

They have launched DTC via Nice’s webstore (£10/75cl) and on Amazon.

“We know that 95% of wine sales are from a bottle and many consumers find the category incredibly confusing and intimidating,” said Nice co-founder Lucy Busk.

“Having now built a loyal fanbase of Nice customers, and with over 7,500 distribution points, we know there’s space for the Nice brand within the bottles category.

“We have so much more in the pipeline for 2024 and can’t wait to further our mission,” Busk added.

Nice has also secured new listings in Asda, Morrisons, Co-op and WH Smith Travel for its canned wines, Pale Rosé, Sparkling White and Sauvignon Blanc (rsps from £2.50/187ml).

They are also available for consumers to buy on Wizz Air from this month, equating to 2,500 new distribution points in total.

East of England Co-op has also listed Nice’s boxed wines and 3.4% abv Session wines, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot, which launched DTC in December.

At the time of Session’s launch, Nice told The Grocer it was eyeing opportunities to create a new category in grocery, having seen “retailers such as Sainsbury’s introduce a mid-zone in the wine aisle” of 7%-10% abv.