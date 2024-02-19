Corona has added a new lower-alcohol, light beer to its UK line-up.

Corona Ligera (rsp: £6.75/6x330ml) has rolled into Tesco as part of a six-month exclusive tie-up. It will also launch in Booker from 4 March.

The 3.2% abv beer – already sold in markets including Australia and New Zealand – contains 30% less alcohol than Corona Extra, at 4.5% abv.

Corona Ligera had been developed “to tap into evolving shopper preferences” and would “open new occasions” for the brand, including midweek socialising and barbecues, owner Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG) said.

It could also help recruit more female drinkers to the category, the brewer added.

“We’re always aiming to diversify our portfolio to meet the needs of our customers and consumers,” said BBG off-trade director Mark Wingfield. “With a steady increase in popularity with lower-alcohol options, we want to offer super-premium products that will help those who want to moderate their drinking.

“Corona Ligera joins our much-loved Corona beer brand, and we are confident it will meet the evolving preferences of consumers without compromising on the crisp refreshing experience that defines Corona.”

Corona added Corona Cero, an alcohol-free version of its flagship Extra brew, in mid-2022.

The innovation is now the fifth largest brand in low & no alcohol, with sales of £9.3m [NIQ 52 w/e 20 January].