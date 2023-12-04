Free-from snacking challenger Crave is making its first foray into biscuits.

The NPD, called Birthday Bisco’s, consists of golden biscuits sandwiched together with a vanilla cream filling, studded with rainbow sprinkles.

In line with Crave’s range, the biscuits are vegan and free from the top 14 allergens.

They will hit Sainsbury’s shelves on 31 December (rsp: £3.50/130g), kicking off a pipeline of NPD planned for 2024, to populate the retailer’s newly expanded free-from aisles.

It comes after Crave changed the names of three of its core products over summer, following legal challenges by PepsiCo and Ferrero.

The products – which were previously called Wots’inits, Monster Feet and Notella – were relaunched as Hot Dawgs, Noughties and Sir Spread-a-Lot.

Crave also changed the shape of its snacks formerly known as Monster Feet to distance them from PepsiCo’s similar-looking Monster Munch.

“In the office, we had lots of fun coming up with a name for our first biscuit product,” said Crave founder Rob Brice.

“We toyed with ‘Noreo’, but after our accountant advised us we don’t have budget for another lawsuit this year, we settled on Bisco’s,” he added.

“We like to think they encapsulate the fun of a disco with the taste of a birthday cake.”

Crave appeared on Channel 4 TV show ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ last year, winning listings for two of its snacking products: Monster Feet and Smokey Bacon Streakers.