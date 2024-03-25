US brand Reese’s hopes peanut butter will steal the show and Pierre Marcolini brings an element of luxury for those who prefer the finer things in life. And for the rugby lovers who still aren’t over the Six Nations results, Guinness has an egg with their name on it, ready to rub in the Irish win

Lindt blesses us with a new Golden Bunny range while Deliveroo’s Deliver-Woof ensures pets aren’t left out this chocolatey long weekend. Moo Free and Nomo stand up to the dairy confectionery giants with their free-from and vegan launches, while Clarence Court helps even breakfast time to be a seasonal celebration.

From Tony’s Chocolonely’s ethical Chunky Egg to Ilchester’s quirky Easter cheese, welcome to NPD Easter 2024.

Tony’s Chocolonely

Ethical chocolate brand Tony’s Chocolonely has this year launched a responsibly sourced, chunky chocolate egg. Available in milk chocolate and milk caramel sea salt flavours, the Chunky Egg comes with five varied mini chocolate eggs.

Available from Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Ocado for £10/242g.

Ilchester

For the black sheep of the family that doesn’t like chocolate, West Country cheese producer Ilchester has launched an Easter-inspired cheese. Spiced Blueberry Hot Cross Bun Cheese is available from Morrisons for £1.35/100g.

“Here at Ilchester, we know a thing or two about creating the perfect, blended, seasonal cheeses – we have been doing it for more than 60 years. And Easter is such a big event on the annual foodie calendar.” says senior brand manager Ffion Davies.

“So, our innovative master creators at our headquarters in Somerset have drawn inspiration from the popular flavours of the Easter season, combining the sweet and tangy ingredients of hot cross buns with the creaminess of our Ilchester cheddar to make the tastiest Easter delicacy – the perfect addition to any Easter 2024 celebrations.”

Lindt

Lindt has launched four new chocolate goodies in its Gold Bunny theme for Easter 2024:

Gold Bunny Salted Caramel rsp: £4/100g – available widely

Gold Bunny Flowers rsp: £6.25/200g – available in Sainsbury’s, Amazon and Ocado

Gold Bunny Salted Caramel Easter Egg rsp: £10/195g – available widely

Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar rsp: £2.99/120g – available widely



Deliveroo

Easter – the saddest time of year for pooches, who don’t get to eat chocolate. But Deliveroo is on a mission to help pups safely join in the celebrations with the launch of Deliver-Woof – an Easter ‘chocolate’ treat created for the good dogs in your life.

The dog-friendly chocolate egg is enriched with essential vitamins A and D, shaped in the brand’s ‘Roo’ head. It is available for £5, with proceeds going to the Woodgreen Pets Charity, home of Channel 4’s ‘The Dog House’.

It is available via Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester’s Deliveroo Editions sites across the UK on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 March.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Deliveroo to create an Easter treat that is both safe and delicious for our four-legged friends,” says Fiona Cooke from Woodgreen Pets Charity.

“At Deliveroo, we’re passionate about pets, so this Easter, we wanted to ensure our four-legged friends can join in the Easter paw-ties too by creating the Deliver-Woof dog-friendly chocolate egg,” adds Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo.

Lily O’Brien’s

Inspired by its Desserts Collection boxed chocolates, Lily O’Brien’s has launched its first Easter Egg.

The Desserts Collection Egg is made with Belgian milk chocolate – and comes with six ‘fan-favourite’ chocolates from the signature box collection, including Hazelnut Torte, Lemon Posset, Banoffee Pie, Creme Brulée, Raspberry Infusion and Key Lime Pie.

Available from Asda and Sainsbury’s (rsp: £9.99/240g).

Papa Johns

Pizza chain Papa Johns has launched new limited edition Hot Cross Bun Papa Bites. Available on menus from Monday 25 March for two weeks only, they’re made using Papa Johns dough filled with a blend of raisins, cinnamon and citrus zest – topped with icing glaze.

It has also launched an Easter Bunnet Hat – a ”multi-purpose hat which doubles up as a basket, perfect for transporting tasty Easter treats”.

“We know our customers will be out and about over the Easter bank holiday, so we designed the Easter Bunnet Hat as a way for them to enjoy our newly launched Hot Cross Bun Bites while on the move” says Papa Johns. “Combining a traditional Easter bonnet with gen Z’s favourite bucket hat, the Bunnet Hat is unique in design with style and sustenance at the forefront. Frankly, no self-respecting fashionista should be seen without this accessory!”

If the hat seems like the ideal Easter fashion accessory, customers should look out on the brand’s Instagram page from 25 March to win one.

Moo Free

Dairy-free brand Moo Free has launched two new Easter eggs this year.

Strawberry Sundae, a white chocolate egg with strawberry flavoured chocolate and marshmallows, is available from Sainsbury’s and Lidl (rsp: £4.50/85g).

Also new is Rocky Road flavour – non-milk chocolate with white chocolate and biscuit rice balls, raisins, marshmallows and cinder toffee pieces. Available from Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado (rsp: £4.50/85g).

Clarence Court Eggs

Clarence Court Eggs has launched a limited-edition Traditional Breeds collection into Waitrose of some of its most popular eggs in time for Easter.

The box of eight (rsp: £5) includes two eggs each from the Burford Brown, Seabright Sage, Old Cotswold Legbar and Leghorn White breeds.

The brand said the “heritage, flavour and quality” of the eggs “packed in a beautiful box, make them an ideal gift for friends and family, or treat for yourself this Easter”.

“I am delighted to launch our first limited-edition box of Traditional Breed eggs in time for Easter,” says Adrian Gott, CEO of Clarence Court. “While many are thinking of chocolate at this time of year, we wanted to offer our customers something more traditional with their favourite eggs all in one beautiful pack.”

Reese’s

Peanut butter brand Reese’s from The Hershey Company has launched three new products for Easter this year, hoping to capitalise on the growing British hunger for alternative chocolate. Peanut Butter Medium Easter Egg, Peanut Butter Creme Egg in a Chocolate Flavour Coating and Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs – a treat bag of mini chocolate shaped eggs, filled with peanut butter. Available from Sainsbury’s.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more Peanut Butter Egg excitement to Easter” says Maria Shilyaeva, head of marketing Europe at The Hershey Company. “We’ve been on a roll over the last few years and we are gearing up to enjoy another cracking holiday with our fans! Get ready to hop in on the fun and grab a bite of Reese’s peanut butter action.”

Pierre Marcolini

Pierre Marcolini has launched new luxury Easter collection ‘Easter in Colours’ available in Selfridges and Harrods. The brand says “fireworks of flavours and colours are set to go off for this bold and vibrant collection, with unique Easter animals and creations set to push the boundaries of creativity”.

The range features new Easter Eggs (£37/250g and £57/500g), rainbow crunchy, praline eggs box (£23/box of 12 or £39/box of 30), Easter Bunny Box (£16.90) and Marshmallow Bunny (£9.90).

Nomo

Free-from and vegan chocolate brand Nomo has launched six new products this year for Easter…

Ultimate Egg, Bunnies & Mini Bars rsp: £10/258g – available in Sainsbury’s, Waitrose

Creamy Choc Egg & Mini Bars rsp: £6.50/154g – available in Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, and Holland & Barrett

Mini Cookie Dough Bunnies rsp: £2.50/53g – available in Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Holland & Barrett

Hollow Bunny rsp: £4.50/90g – available in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Holland & Barrett

Choc Fudge Egg & Bunny rsp: £6.50/160g – available in Sainsbury’s

Choc Fudge Bunny rsp: 90p/30g – available in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Holland & Barrett

“We want to create chocolate that unites people. Easter can be a tricky time for families if someone suffers from a food allergy or has other dietary requirements” says Emma Perrett, marketing controller for Nomo.

“Many of our customers grew up being unable to participate in Easter egg hunts – with stories of tears where siblings could enjoy chocolate that they couldn’t. These may seem like small things, but chocolate provides lots of joy during these occasions – especially in our formative years.”

Mini Eggs cookies

Baker & Baker this year has launched new Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Cookies into supermarket bakeries. Available in Tesco, Asda and the Co-op.

Guinness egg

Irish chocolatier Lir Chocolates has launched three new Easter eggs this year. There’s a Baileys salted caramel Easter Egg with a milk chocolate shell, crunchy caramel pieces and Baileys Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffles. A Strawberries and Cream Easter Egg comes with a white chocolate shell with strawberry pieces, accompanied with Strawberries and Cream Truffles. Both are available from Ocado for rsp: £8.

Also new this year is the Guinness-flavoured Rugby Ball Easter Egg, available from Sainsbury’s, Asda and Ocado (rsp: £8), featuring a dark chocolate shell and Guinness flavoured chocolate truffles.

“The trend towards premiumisation in the chocolate industry is on the rise across various retail channels, as consumers increasingly seek out enhanced quality and value from their purchases” says Alison Robson, Baileys Chocolate marketing manager.

“All three of our new Easter eggs, as well as the Baileys Chocolate Original Easter Egg, are designed to address this demand by providing adults with a premium Easter egg option from distinguished and creditable brands, all at an affordable price point.”