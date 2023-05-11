Ella’s Kitchen has launched a dedicated snacking range for kids aged three and above.

The eight-strong range includes Crunchy Veg Waves – in Cheesy and BBQ variants – and Crispy Lentil Sticks – in Sour Cream & Onion and Cheese & Tomato Pizza variants (rsp: £2.75/5x10g).

Made from lentils, maize and peas, the savoury snacks are high in fibre.

A quartet of Squishy Snacks pouches, comprising puréed fruit & veg, have also launched. They are: Carrot & Orange; Pumpkin & Mango; Pear & Cucumber; and Apple, Strawberry & Beetroot (rsp: £3.85/4x100g).

Each pouch provides one of the recommended five portions of fruit & vegetables a day.

The range of snacks has already rolled into Asda and Ocado, and is set to hit Morrisons shelves on 19 June.

“We know parents and carers often struggle to find healthy snacks for little ones, with many opting for products away from the baby aisle which haven’t necessarily been designed for children,” said Ella’s Kitchen CEO Mark Cuddigan.

“Our new product range, designed specifically for kids over three, offers tasty, healthier snacking alternatives specifically made for little tummies and we can’t wait for kids to try them.”

The latest launch comes just weeks after the babyfood behemoth quietly discontinued its range of frozen foods for children after less than five years on the market.

A spokeswoman for Ella’s confirmed the move in March, after consumers took to Facebook to complain of limited availability of Big Kids lines including Cheesy Croquettes, Cod Fishies with Vegetable and Starry Chicken Nuggets.

The brand declined to provide further details.

In the same month, Ella’s Kitchen posted double-digit growth for the first time in five years.