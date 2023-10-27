Indian-inspired pickle and chutney brand Geeta’s has added a duo of table sauces to its lineup.

They are Tomato & Chilli Masala Ketchup and Tandoori BBQ Sauce (rsps: £2.50/235ml).

The former is made with sweet tomatoes, onions & spices and “packs a kick of chilli heat”, according to the brand.

The latter, meanwhile, is made with “sweet & tangy tamarind and layers of rich tandoori spices”.

Packaged in squeezy plastic bottles, they have rolled into Asda on an introductory price promotion of £1.50.

Additional variants are set to launch in 2024.

“The growth in more adventurous condiment flavours presents a great opportunity for our new ketchup and BBQ sauce to give consumers more ways to enjoy Indian flavours,” said Geeta’s marketing director Eleanor Bridgman.

It comes after Geeta launched a duo of Indian-inspired roti flatbreads into Tesco and Ocado in spring.

The brand’s foray into table sauces comes as category leader Heinz has been hedging its bets on a growing appetite among consumers for spicier condiments.

For instance, it launched Mayoracha – a mayonnaise and sriracha hybrid – and Tingly Ted’s – a hot sauce collaboration with Ed Sheeran – in February.