Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Heinz to launch his own brand of hot sauces.

Called Tingly Ted’s, the brand has debuted with two variants: Tingly and Xtra Tingly.

Tingly is a medium hot sauce, while Xtra Tingly is “for anyone who wants to take the heat up to the next level”.

The sauces, made from red jalapeño and capsicum chillies, also contain “fresh lemon notes, smoky flavours” and a mix of herbs and spices with no artificial ingredients.

Both are available for order from Tingly Ted’s’ webstore (£6/248ml).

They are the result of two years’ development.

This isn’t Sheeran’s first collaboration with Heinz. He previously teamed up with the fmcg giant in 2019 to launch a limited-edition ketchup bottle, called ‘Edchup’.

“But the older I’ve got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal,” said Sheeran, adding that he “wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.”

“I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters: Tingly and the Xtra Tingly.

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do.”

Kraft Heinz international markets EVP & president Rafael Oliveira said it was “rare to find someone who is as passionate about sauces as we are”.

“It’s no secret Ed is already one of the biggest Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans you can find – so when we heard he wanted to make his own hot sauce, we of course wanted in.

“We invited Ed to collaborate and moved quickly to develop a recipe that brought his vision to life, delivering a prototype within just five weeks… We can’t wait for people to try it.”

The move comes as other celebrity-backed food and drink launches are proving profitable.

Kylie Minogue’s 0% abv Sparkling Rosé sold more than 147,000 bottles in its first 12 weeks, according to Benchmark Drinks. Prime Hydration, created by YouTube influencers KSI and Logan Paul, has secured listings with Sainsbury’s and Morrisons after going viral on TikTok.