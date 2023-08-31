Upmarket savoury pastry brand Higgidy is to make its debut in the freezer aisles.

It is to launch four SKUs exclusively into Waitrose on 18 September, including a trio of twin-pack pies (rsp: £5.95/2x200g) and a twin-pack of quiches (rsp: £5/2x155g).

They are: Roasted Butternut Squash & Feta Pies; Chicken & Creamy Leek Pies; British Steak Pies; and Roasted Pepper & Basil Quiches.

The innovations will launch on a 25% off promotion to encourage trial.

They would provide “even more mealtime solutions” for Higgidy fans, it said.

“We wanted to offer our customers a convenient way to have Higgidy on hand whenever they need us, and launching a new frozen range is a great way to do this,” said Higgidy CEO Rachel Kelley.

“We are proud to partner with Waitrose to bring these products to market and are looking forward to introducing our popular pies and quiches to a wider audience.”

It comes after Higgidy launched Little Lattices for “anytime snacking” and two seasonal quiches for summer back in April.

The brand has spent recent months bolstering its vegetarian and plant-based offering, and in January became the first non-vegan official sponsor of Veganuary.