Holland & Barrett is gearing up to launch a new own-label sports and supplements brand, as it continues to transform its own-label offer with NPD.



The retailer has registered the name Tri Active with the Intellectual Property Office. The listing covers four classes covering nutritional supplements, protein bars & snacks, cereal-based snack bars, and beverages & isotonic drinks.

A spokeswoman for Holland & Barrett confirmed the launch was imminent, as part of the chain’s continued NPD efforts.

“We have some exciting new developments in our own-brand range of active nutrition on the way – watch this space,” she said.

The retailer has been on a programme of range reviews across all categories, as part of a wider store renovation programme and supply chain upgrade launched in the wake of the buyout of its £700m debt by owner LetterOne in November 2022.

As part of the ongoing process, which is being led by group chief commercial officer Alex Dower, H&B is increasingly focusing on own-label products, and on expanding into categories closely connected to its core health and wellness proposition, which it feels it underserves.

In addition to the new active range, The Grocer understands H&B is set to widen its functional mushrooms category, and is considering a trial that will see the introduction of dedicated bays in some stores. In November, The Grocer revealed H&B had introduced branded medicines to its stores for the first time, as part of an initial 20-store trail.

The trials add to more than 500 new food and beverage lines introduced as part of a food and drink launch in September, which executives described as its biggest category overhaul for a decade.

Holland & Barrett followed that up with the launch of a brand-new specialist own-label ingredients range, tailored to customers who have had their sense of taste or smell affected by illness.

It comes following the launch of a new charity partnership between H&B and Comic Relief, that will aim to raise what could be £2.6m over the next three years.