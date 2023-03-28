Ice cream brand Jude’s has added a duo of NPD ahead of summer.

Little Jude’s Fruit Twists are Twister-style ice lollies for kids, made with “real apple, mango and strawberry juices”, which are claimed to contain 30% less sugar than rivals.

The HFSS-compliant treats, which each contain 37 calories, have rolled into Sainsbury’s and Ocado in multipacks of five (rsp: £3.30/5x40g).

Salted Caramel Collection (rsp: £4.80-£5/4x85ml), meanwhile, comprises four mini tubs of ice cream: two Salted Caramel Crunch tubs and two Salted Caramel & Chocolate tubs.

Salted Caramel Crunch is a “deliciously rich salted caramel ice cream with an added salted caramel crunch and velvety smooth caramel swirl”; while Salted Caramel & Chocolate features Jude’s signature salted caramel ice cream “rippled with rich chocolate sauce and chocolate curls”.

The NPD has rolled into Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

Jude’s was “on a mission to help kids eat better”, said MD Chow Mezger.

“As parents ourselves we know just how hard it can be to find tempting treats with less sugar, so we created our Little Jude’s lollies.

“Our deliciously tropical new Fruit Twists have 30% lower sugar than comparable lollies and taste amazing,” said Mezger.

The 50g Salted Caramel Collection tubs, meanwhile, were a “perfectly portioned treat”.

The launches follow a range expansion by the brand last autumn, which saw a quartet of bars and new lower-calorie plant-based ice creams hit freezer aisles.