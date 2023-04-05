Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins has launched premium spirits brand Cygnet, which has debuted with gin variants Welsh Dry Gin and 22 Gin.

Welsh Dry Gin is a 40% abv spirit, made using pure Welsh water and 12 botanicals from around the world.

It is billed as a “vibrant gin with an uplifting juniper aroma, notes of sweet orange and soft coriander spice”.

Cygnet 22, meanwhile, has an abv of 44% and is distilled with 22 botanicals, including Manuka honey, which was chosen by Jenkins for its “healing properties”.

Billed as a “smooth, silky” drink, the spirit was a “true disruptor” in the category, claimed Cygnet, as it is intended to be sipped as well as mixed.

Both variants, which were distilled by sixth-generation distillers Aster and Chris Sadler, are available for preorder from the brand’s webstore (rsp: £35-£47.50/70cl).

The brand shares its name with a baby swan, the animal symbolic of Swansea. The number 22, meanwhile, has “special significance” for Jenkins, who was 22 years old when she was offered the largest recording deal in classical music history.

The “lightweight” glass bottles were designed by Jenkins in collaboration with her husband Andrew Levitas, who is an artist, and Eric Villency, the designer behind Peloton and Rockstar energy drinks.

They weigh approximately 400g, “up to 50% less than the average spirits bottle”, meaning they require fewer raw materials to produce and less energy to transport.

”It was important for us to make something beautiful but sustainable and all products across the Cygnet range will come with a promise to walk the walk,” said Jenkins.