Kraft Heinz looks set to bring a version of Wild’s Ezy-Sauce to the UK.

The American food giant has applied to register ‘Heinz Eazysauce’ as a trademark with the IPO under class 21, covering sauce dispensers, and class 30, accounting for condiments.

Kraft Heinz declined to comment on its trademark activity when approached by The Grocer.

Wild’s Ezy-Sauce – a pickling liquid made from ingredients including ground black pepper, food acid, chilli and clove oil – was a firm favourite among Australian consumers before being discontinued in 2022.

Kraft Heinz cited Covid-related “operational challenges” with its supply partners for the move.

However, after receiving over 2,000 complaints it vowed to bring the product back to life.

“We have been overwhelmed to hear about the popularity of our iconic Wild’s Ezy-Sauce and the role it has played in the lives of very loyal consumers across the country,” a spokesperson told ABC Wimmera in August 2022.

However, the revival has yet to materialise.

Ezy-Sauce was designed to be used not as a sauce in its own right, but as a base for homemade relishes, chutneys and sauces.

It was produced in Australia from the 1950s by Asia-Pacific food product company Ceberos. The company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntory Holdings in 2012, until its food and drink division and brands were sold to Kraft Heinz in 2018.

Last year, Kraft Heinz’s flagship Heinz sauce brand jumped on growing demand for pickles among gen Z consumers with the launch of a pickle-flavoured ketchup.

The table sauce rolled into Tesco stores packaged in squeezy 460g bottles (rsp: £3.39) in November.

That followed the introduction of a new tomato-based ingredients range – aimed at home-cooks – in July 2023.