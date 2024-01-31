Magnum has combined ice cream and sorbet for the first time to create a duo of “mood-inspired” sticks.

They are: Euphoria Pink Lemonade and Chill Blueberry Cookie.

Euphoria Pink Lemonade features a raspberry sorbet core, wrapped in lemon-flavoured ice cream, and enrobed in white chocolate, studded with popping candy.

Chill Blueberry Cookie, meanwhile, has a blueberry sorbet core, encased in vanilla biscuit-flavoured ice cream, dipped in vegan milk chocolate with cookie pieces. It contains no animal-derived ingredients.

Both variants will be available as single sticks (rsp: £2.20/90ml) and in multipacks of three (rsp: £3.99/3x90ml).

Euphoria Pink Lemonade has also launched in a Mini format (rsp: £4.50/6x55ml).

They have rolled into Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Co-op.

“After two years in the making, we are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary mood-inspired range,” said Magnum UK brand manager Daniel Lythgo.

“We always kick off the year with big innovation to get more people into the ice cream aisle all year round,” Lythgo added.

The launch is being backed by a £9m marketing push, spanning TV, OOH and social media.

It comes after value sales of Magnum’s handheld ice creams fell by 4.7% to £221m last year, on volumes down 10.3%, as budget-conscious shoppers sought out cheaper own-label alternatives [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

Magnum’s latest advertising campaign, ‘Stick to the original’ – which premiered earlier this month – addresses the battle with own label head-on.

It depicts the breakdown of a relationship after a woman discovers “fake Magnum” in her partner’s shopping.