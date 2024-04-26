Malfy has teamed up with posh gelato and sorbetto brand Remeo to launch a spritz-flavoured lolly.

Packs of Malfy Spritz Sorbetto (rsp: £4.75/3x70g) have hit Waitrose stores. They will land on Ocado in June.

The lollies would offer “a frozen symphony of Mediterranean indulgence”, Malfy said.

They were infused with “Italian blood oranges, prosecco, a twist of lemon and a hint of bitters” and a serve of Malfy’s Con Arancia blood orange gin, it added.

The naturally dairy-free, vegan-friendly sorbets are made from 45% blood orange juice. This higher fruit content gave the lollies “a smoother texture” and “a mouthwatering, refreshing taste”, Malfy said.

Malfy shared Remeo’s “commitment to crafting authentic flavours with quality ingredients,” said Liam Murphy, brand director at Malfy owner Pernod Ricard UK.

“This collaboration allows us to transport people to the sun-soaked shores of Italy’s Amalfi Coast in a new way,” he added.

The tie up was a meeting of “genuine Italian brands” that would bring “a new and unique product innovation to the UK market,” said Remeo founder and CEO Jacopo Cordero di Vonzo.

Founded in 2016 by Cordero di Vonzo and Filippo Psacharopulo, Remeo’s sobets and gelatos are stocked in Waitrose, as well as on Ocado and Amazon.