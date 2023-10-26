Posh pulses and grains brand Merchant Gourmet has made its first foray into microwavable rice.

It has unveiled a quartet of rice pouches: Sunblush Tomato & Basil; Mango, Chilli & Lime; Coconut & Lime Leaf; and Brown, Red & Wild Rice (rsp: £2/250g).

The former two variants contain a blend of wholegrain and white rice, while the latter two contain wholegrain only.

With no artificial ingredients, they provided “the perfect portion to add alongside a healthy meal, with no fuss”, according to the brand.

They have rolled into Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

The innovation responded to “growing consumer demand for exciting, global flavours and healthier types of rice”, said Merchant Gourmet.

Merchant Gourmet MD Richard Peake said: “Just as we did with pulses and grains, we want to inject the Merchant Gourmet personality into microwaveable rice.

“Our latest launch seeks to shake up the category, adding the quality ingredients and exceptional flavour that Merchant Gourmet is known for.”

The brand has spent recent months making concerted efforts to expand its offering.

It unveiled a ready-to-eat black dhal pouch earlier this month and debuted a range of frozen veg and grain packs, inspired by world cuisines, in August.

The launch into microwaveable rice comes after category leader Tilda last month diversified into side dishes containing veg and pulses.