Monster Energy appears to be gearing up to launch a ready-to-drink coffee in the UK.

The California-headquartered energy drinks company has applied to trademark the term ‘Java Killer Brew’ with the Intellectual Property Office.

The mark applied for covers class 30, including ready to drink coffee, iced coffee and coffee-based beverages, as well as class 32, covering non-alcoholic beverages flavoured with coffee and coffee-flavoured soft drinks and energy drinks.

In the US, Monster already makes and sells Java Monster, a line of cold brew nitro-infused coffee drinks. Products from the sub-brand include Sweet Black, Mean Bean, Salted Caramel and Café Latte.

The brand also looks to be readying a UK launch for its Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red flavour in the UK.

The grapefruit flavoured zero sugar energy drink launched in the US in October, and Monster has now applied to trademark the product’s name in the UK under class 32, covering non-alcoholic beverages.

Monster’s UK distributor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners did not respond to requests for comment on the trademark activity.

Recent UK NPD from Monster has included the launch of the peach-flavoured Monster Ultra Peachy Keen in September, and Monster Zero Sugar in August.

The brand is yet to launch its boozy The Beast Unleashed, Beastea and Nasty Beast ranges in the country, despite trademarking the terms earlier this year.

According to The Grocer’s Top Products report 2023, Monster is the UK’s second-largest sports and energy drink brand, with sales having grown by £98.3m, to £574m [NIQ 52 we 9 September 2023].