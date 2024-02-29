Nestlé has unveiled a quartet of confectionery sharing bags inspired by popular ice cream flavours.

They are: Aero Neapolitan 86g, Munchies Cookie Dough 97g, Milkybar Raspberry Ripple 86g (all rsps: £1.85) )and Rowntree’s Randoms Cones 120g (rsp: £1.75.

Aero Neapolitan contains bubbly milk chocolate, strawberry and vanilla-flavoured melts, while Munchies Cookie Dough swaps the traditional caramel and biscuit filling for a cookie dough core and chocolate biscuit shell.

Milkybar Raspberry Ripple comprises marbled, raspberry-flavoured white chocolate buttons.

Finally, Rowntree’s Randoms Cones features strawberry & biscuit and vanilla & biscuit flavoured foam sweets.

They have rolled into all the major mults, except for Rowntree’s Randoms Cones, which is exclusive to Asda.

To back the launch, Nestlé has teamed up with Diversity dancer and Kiss FM radio host Jordan Banjo to release two ice cream van jingles and a dedicated music video.

“We’re so excited to introduce our new Nestlé sharing bag range,” said Nestlé brand manager Cat Mews.

“Taking inspiration from those classic frozen flavours that we all know and love, we’ve developed some nostalgic taste combinations that chocolate fanatics will be sure to love,” Mews added.

It comes after Rowntree’s launched a sour Randoms spin-off – Fizzy Cactuz – earlier this month.

The NPD comprises fizzy, cacti-shaped gummy sweets in “zesty” fruit flavours, including raspberry, kiwi, passionfruit and lime.