Nestlé has brought back Caramac for a limited run after discontinuing it last year.

A single 30g bar, multipack of three (3x30g) and an 86g sharing pack of buttons have hit shelves today and will be available to buy “while stocks last”, according to Nestlé.

Nestlé axed the brand in November after more than 60 years on the market after “a steady decline in sales over the past few years”.

Fans of the brand quickly took to social media to complain of the move.

“Why would they do that?” one shopper posted to X. Another posted that it was “awful news”.

With the awful news that Caramac is to be discontinued, the stocking up process has begun. pic.twitter.com/uZ2ufgniXp — Andy (@wandywatson) November 25, 2023

Nestlé UK & Ireland chocolate classics brand manager Lisa Butterworth said: “The calls for the return of Caramac were heard loud and clear, and for this unique bar we wanted to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy it once more.

“We hope that this limited release gives people the opportunity to savour and stock up on Caramac as a gesture of our appreciation for the long-standing support of our confectionery fans throughout the years.”

Nestlé also discontinued Animal Bar in November, followed by Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars in February.

It said its ongoing review of product performance allowed it to focus on new product development.