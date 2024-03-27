Peperami has launched a spin-off range of premium sticks, inspired by Spanish charcuterie.

Called Tapas, the range includes two variants of meat sticks, Chorizo and Salami (rsp: £2/six).

Chorizo sticks were “seriously smoky, and infused with authentic Spanish spices”, while Salami sticks were “seasoned and cured to perfection” and “infused with mouthwatering Mediterranean notes”, according to the brand.

They will roll into retailers in April.

“Peperami’s new Tapas range brings the essence of Spanish charcuterie into the comfort of the home,” said Peperami head of brand marketing Emily Prince.

“Every bite is high in protein and bursting with flavour. Whether shoppers are looking for a mid-afternoon pick me up or just can’t wait until dinner, Peperami Tapas is the snack they will keep coming back for.”

It comes after Peperami unveiled Pizza Buns – a range of pizza-inspired snacks comprising a wheat bun filled with salami, a slice of cheese and tomato & herb sauce – last April.

Billed as a “completely unique” and mess-free snack, Pizza Buns contain 10g of protein per serving and are intended to appeal to lunchtime snackers.

Value sales of Peperami grew by 6.6% to £120.5m in the year to 31 December 2023, according to NIQ. However, this was attributable to higher prices, as volumes sales dipped 3.5%.