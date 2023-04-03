Peperami has launched a range of pizza-inspired snacks that comprise a wheat bun filled with salami, a slice of cheese and tomato & herb sauce.

Two Pizza Buns variants – Original and Hot – have rolled into Asda this week, with a wider retail launch planned for mid April. Both are available in single 40g packs (rsp: £1.50) and multipacks of four (rsp: £2.75).

Billed as a ’completely unique’ and mess-free snack, Pizza Buns contain 10g of protein per serving and are intended to appeal to lunchtime snackers.

“This exciting new launch will significantly contribute to meat snacking’s category growth, as more shoppers seek out unique high-protein snacks that are really tasty, filling and fun to eat,” said Peperami head of marketing Emily Prince.

“The innovators at Peperami have created this one-of-a-kind product and worked incredibly hard to add variety to our product portfolio and driven innovation within the market,” she added.

Peperami’s value sales grew by 11.1% to £113.1m in 2022, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 31 December 2022], after it expanded its snacking range to attract younger shoppers.

In May 2022 it added a vegetarian version of its core meat sticks and extended its Chicken Bites range with a Roasted flavour.