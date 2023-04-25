Plant-based brand Squeaky Bean has launched its first vegan sausage rolls.

Made with a blend of wheat and pea protein, bacon-style pieces, onions and herbs, the innovation “perfectly mimics and matches a meat sausage roll for both taste and texture”, the brand claimed.

Intended to cater to snacking occasions, the 20g sausage rolls can be eaten hot or cold.

They will roll into Sainsbury’s on 3 May in packs of eight (rsp: £2.75/8x20g).

“When we realised that there were limited options on the market when it came to premium meat mimetic sausage rolls, and a major demand from consumers, we saw a perfect opportunity for a Squeaky take on a well-loved classic,” said Squeaky Bean marketing controller Becky Youseman.

“We’ve therefore wrapped up our incredible vegan sausage equivalent in a delicious puffy pastry for a tasty treat that works not only for lunchtime, but as a snacking solution or as part of a midweek dinner,” Youseman added.

It comes after Squeaky Bean made its frozen debut with a trio of ‘chicken-style’ products in March; and targeted home cooks with the launch of its plant-based cooking chorizo and duo of chilled chicken-style pieces for cooking in January.