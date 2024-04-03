World foods supplier Surya Foods has unveiled a range inspired by traditional Greek mezze dishes.

Called Trophi – the Greek word for ‘food’ – the range has debuted with 10 frozen SKUs, spanning pastry snacks, gyros meal kits, keftedes and kebabs.

Eight of the 10 SKUs will hit Asda freezers tomorrow (4 April).

Including the likes of Mini Triangles with Spinach & Feta (rsp: £2.40/400g), Greek-Style Beef Kebabs (rsp: £4/350g) and Pork Gyros Meal Kit (rsp: £3.20/380g), the range would provide shoppers with everything they needed for “the perfect Greek night in”, according to Surya Foods.

More than 30 additional ambient SKUs would be added to the lineup over the coming year, including houmous chips, tahini, olives and “traditional dishes ideal for a family mezze feast”, it added.

“Trendy Greek restaurants and takeaways can be found across the UK, but there aren’t a lot of options if you want to cook traditional Greek cuisine at home,” said Surya Foods MD Harry Dulai.

“Trophi is all about taking your tastebuds on an exciting, Greek food adventure,” he added.

The launch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign, spanning print advertising, shopper promotions and social media activity.

It follows the expansion of Surya Foods’ Akira sushi rice brand into Japanese sides and snacks in February. Ten new frozen SKUs – spanning gyoza, yakitori, bao buns and spring rolls – launched into selected Asda and Morrisons stores.