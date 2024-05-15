Bringing a slice of the Mediterranean to the British Isles, restaurant chain The Real Greek is set to launch a new range into Tesco’s chilled aisles. The 15-SKU range is a selection of Greek classics, from traditional moussaka and gyros to sides like tzatziki and halloumi skewers.

“We’re excited to be able to bring restaurant-quality dishes to the aisles of Tesco supermarkets across the country,” said Marcel Khan, chief executive of The Real Greek.

“The growth of Greek cuisine is only set to continue in the UK and we’re confident that this innovative new range will deliver the taste of the Aegean that consumers are looking for.”

Developed in collaboration with food importer Rondanini, the launch caters to the UK’s expanding appetite for global flavours. In The Grocer’s recent polling, just 6% of respondents said they were not interested in trying new barbecue cuisines this year.

Pastitsio

£5/350g

Layers of pasta topped with tender beef mince and a rich bechamel sauce.

 

Moussaka

£5350g

Spiced beef mince, aubergines, potatoes and a rich bechamel sauce.

 

Chicken with Feta & Olives

£5/350g

Mediterranean-inspired chicken with bulgur wheat, crumbled feta and black olives, topped with a rich tomato sauce.

 

Meatballs with Orzo

£5/350g

Beef meatballs with orzo pasta, topped with a rich tomato sauce.

 

Spiced Lamb Koftas

£7/300g

Slow cooked with cumin, garlic, coriander and paprika.

 

Gyros Style Pork 

£7/350g

Slow cooked in a marinade of lemon, garlic and paprika.

 

Gyros Style Chicken 

£7/350g

Slow cooked chicken thighs in a marinade of lemon, garlic and oregano.

 

Halloumi Skewers

£7/225g

Skewers of savoury halloumi in a marinade of oregano, chilli, garlic and honey

 

Seasoned Fries 

£3.75/330g

Straight cut fries seasoned with garlic, oregano and paprika.

 

Giant Beans 

£3.35/210g

Slow cooked giant beans in a rich tomato sauce & onion sauce with dill and garlic.

 

Dolmades 

£3.35/210g

Hand-rolled vine leaves filled with cooked rice, lemon, dill and mint.

 

Houmous 

£2.25/220g

A rich and flavourful dip made with tahini and lemon juice.

 

Tzatziki 

£2.25/200g

A light and creamy yoghurt dip, with cucumber, mint and garlic.

 

Olives 

£3.35/150g

A mix of pitted Kalamata and green Amfissa olives, dressed with lemon and herbs.

 

Flatbreads 

£2.25/4x80g

Lightly charred flatbread, perfect for dipping or filling.

