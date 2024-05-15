Bringing a slice of the Mediterranean to the British Isles, restaurant chain The Real Greek is set to launch a new range into Tesco’s chilled aisles. The 15-SKU range is a selection of Greek classics, from traditional moussaka and gyros to sides like tzatziki and halloumi skewers.

“We’re excited to be able to bring restaurant-quality dishes to the aisles of Tesco supermarkets across the country,” said Marcel Khan, chief executive of The Real Greek.

“The growth of Greek cuisine is only set to continue in the UK and we’re confident that this innovative new range will deliver the taste of the Aegean that consumers are looking for.”

Developed in collaboration with food importer Rondanini, the launch caters to the UK’s expanding appetite for global flavours. In The Grocer’s recent polling, just 6% of respondents said they were not interested in trying new barbecue cuisines this year.