Trek has teamed up with Biscoff to launch a co-branded protein bar.

The NPD – Trek’s “biggest launch to date” – contains soya protein isolate with a “generous layer” of Biscoff spread, coated in vegan chocolate.

Each single 55g bar (rsp: £1.95) provides 15g plant-based protein and is high in fibre. The NPD will also launch in a multipack format (rsp: £4.75:3x44g).

They will hit Sainsbury’s shelves on 14 February, with a wider rollout planned for March.

The single bar will be included in Sainsbury’s lunchtime meal deal offer later this year.

The NPD responded to the “growing consumer demand for delicious, yet functional protein bars”, said Trek.

It would help “recruit new shoppers to the category, as well as drive excitement with existing customers”, the brand added.

An email survey of 60,000 Trek customers found “84% of those surveyed said they would buy a Trek Power Biscoff bar”, said Trek senior brand manager Alice Boardman.

Biscoff was “the number one most desired flavour among respondents” and the single format would “bring the product to a front-of-store location via meal deals, generating more awareness and impulse buys”, Boardman added.

Biscoff category development & marketing manager Frances Booth said this was “the first time Biscoff has been the focus of a protein-led product”.

The launch will be supported by a marketing push spanning influencer partnerships and in-store activity.