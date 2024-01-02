VFC has announced a raft of NPD including a range of frozen ready meals, chicken-style sausages and chilled chicken-style mince.

Available in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons now, VFC’s new One Bag frozen ready meals are single serve and can be pan-fried from freezer to bowl in eight minutes.

The range includes Chick*n Fried Rice and Chick*n Curry and has been aimed at health-conscious meat-free consumers.

The range (rsp: £3) is made from pea protein. It is gluten-free, high in protein, a source of fibre and one of the 5 a day.

Veganuary will also see the launch of first-to-market chilled Chick*n Sausages (rsp: £2.80) and Chick*n Mince (rsp: £2.50), which hit Asda shelves at the start of the month.

The sausages are made of pea protein and the mince of soy protein.

Both products are also high in protein, gluten-free, low in saturated fat and low in salt, making the switch to plant-based meat easier for consumers.

The launches are part of the brand’s mission to spare as many chickens as possible by making it easy to create affordable and delicious meals throughout the week, with versatile meat-free alternatives.

“Delivering on taste, health and convenience is fundamental to converting more people into meat-free alternatives,” said Alison Reilly, head of marketing for VFC. “Our new VFC One Bag range, chilled Chick*n Sausages and Mince bring all these benefits to the table, appealing to a broader target consumer base across new meal occasions.”