Footballer Harry Kane has launched a range of breakfast cereals for families, in partnership with German porridge oats brand 3Bears.

Inspired by flavours enjoyed by Kane’s children, Oat Cocoa Crunch, Oat Cinnamon Loops and Oat Flakes (from £3.99) are made up of more than 50% oats with no refined sugars. Oat Cocoa Crunch and Oat Flakes are a source of protein, while Oat Cinnamon Loops are a source of fibre.

All three cereals have launched DTC via 3Bears’ webstore today, and will hit supermarket shelves “soon”.

They delivered “sweet, crunchy flavours without the unwanted additives typically found in traditional cereals”, said 3Bears.

The Munich-based breakfast company was founded by husband-and-wife-team Tim and Caroline Nichols in 2016, inspired by Tim’s “passion for extreme sports… combined with two kids and a busy family life”, said 3Bears.

It was announced that Bayern Munich striker and England captain Kane had become a shareholder and the face of the brand in September 2024, before it made its UK debut in January.

“I joined 3Bears last year with the goal of creating a tasty cereal that parents can trust,” said Kane.

“Working alongside Caro, Tim, and the entire 3Bears team, I’m proud to introduce a breakfast option that families can enjoy together, without compromising on quality,” he said.

