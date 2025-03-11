Coca-Cola is to launch a cherry flavoured version of its Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola alcoholic ready-to-drink.

The Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Cherry RTD is to roll out in 330ml plain and price-marked single cans from April. An rsp was not made immediately available.

The packaging featured a “bold purple stripe around the collar and a clear ‘Cherry’ label beneath,” to distinguish it from Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Original Taste and Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, said supplier Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP),

It is the first flavour innovation in the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD lineup since the boozy pre-mix launched in the UK in March 2023.

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola racked up sales of £55m last year [NIQ 52 w/e 28 December 2024].

“This is such an exciting moment for the brand, for the category, and for us and our customers, and we’re confident the sweet cherry twist will be a massive hit with shoppers,” said Elaine Maher, associate director of alcohol ready-to-drink at CCEP GB.

The RTD category in the UK was now worth £554m, said Maher, citing NIQ data.

“This launch is about more than just giving fans something fresh – it’s a brilliant opportunity to bring flavoured cola lovers into the category for the first time,” she said. “By drawing on insights from our soft drinks range, we’re helping our ready-to-drink lineup reach its full potential and continuing to drive growth in the category.”

Wholesale and convenience retailers would be offered PoS kits featuring bollard covers, aisle fins and shelf strips, alongside digital assets to “drive excitement both in-store and online,” CCEP added.