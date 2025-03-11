McCormick has appointed Pete Skipwith as UK&I consumer sales director.

Skipwith joined the business earlier this month from Hovis, where he spent four years, rising to the role of business development director.

He has two decades’ fmcg industry experience, and has previously worked for Golden Acre Foods, Greencore and Cadbury.

Perhaps most notably, Skipwith spent 10 years of his career at PepsiCo, eventually becoming GM for Tropicana Japan.

“I’m delighted to be welcoming Pete to the team,” said McCormick UK&I GM James Spalding. “He is a dynamic, strategic and internationally astute commercial leader.

“Pete’s extensive 20 years’ experience in top-tier fmcg sales, marketing and general management roles will be invaluable as we continue on our strong growth trajectory, leveraging the strength of our brands to achieve industry-leading performance.”

Skipwith added: “I’m thrilled to be joining McCormick and to have the opportunity to work with such a strong portfolio of leading household brands.

“I look forward to using my past experience to help the brilliant work in progressing both innovation and distribution, as well as building relationships with the company’s leading customers.”

McCormick manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes and condiments from a portfolio of brands, including Schwartz, Frank’s RedHot, French’s, Cholula and Old Bay.

It operates across 150 countries and territories, generating over $6.5bn in annual sales globally, according to the business.