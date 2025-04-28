Wilkinson Sword Intuition has unveiled ‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ – a campaign to make hair removal “feel real and relatable”.

Backed by a “significant” investment, the new push would see the women’s shaving brand bring “a refreshing take on the category and embrace the messy, intimate and ridiculous realities of shaving as a woman”, it said. Wilkinson Sword Intuition was “on a mission to connect with modern women through an honest portrayal of their relationships with body hair – wherever it might pop up”.

‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ addressed body hair “in a fun, humorous, tongue-in-cheek way – whether it’s removing facial peach fuzz, tackling the stubborn hair that grows back once every two days, hairs in unwanted places or the luscious feeling of dolphin-smooth legs”, the Edgewell Personal Care brand added.

The campaign will run across broadcaster VOD, YouTube and social. It came after women’s hair removal habits had shifted significantly over the past few years, Wilkinson Sword Intuition said. “Women are now shaving more parts of their bodies than ever. The majority (88%) of women now shave twice a week or more as part of their essential maintenance routine. They want products that simply work for them and can tackle any hair, anywhere.”

Wilkinson Sword Intuition was “flipping the script on outdated beauty rules and highlighting the real behaviours attached to women’s shaving habits”, said Katharine Goodchild, Edgewell business director for north west Europe. “Traditional shaving ads have typically highlighted shaving as either a ‘spa moment’ or a political statement – but the truth is, hair grows everywhere and every woman’s relationship with it is personal.”

The new campaign offered “honesty, humour and a real understanding of what women experience”, she added. “This isn’t about telling anyone what to do with their body hair, it’s about embracing how life dictates how and when you shave and providing women with the tools to maintain their body hair in any way, any place, they see fit.”