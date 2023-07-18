Nisa has teamed up with Just Eat.

It means retailers who sign up via Nisa will get a bigger chunk of the transaction fees, as opposed to what they would receive had they signed up independently.

Retailers with the symbol group will also get access to an enhanced marketing support packaging, including a launch email and notifications to local Just Eat customers.

There will also be in-store PoS provided, such as shelf talkers, posters, and window and door stickers, as well as a dedicated telephone support team.

Nisa said the launch with Just Eat would increase access to quick convenience shopping across communities throughout the UK, offering shoppers delivery in as little as 30 minutes from participating stores.

“Nisa stores provide a quick and easy retail offering to communities across the UK so to team up with Just Eat to provide another platform for delivery was an obvious decision to make,” said Nisa chief operating officer John McNeill.

“With home delivery now forming a crucial part of many convenience businesses and making up a core part of the customer offer, we wanted to ensure we were providing our retailers with as many options as possible to increase sales opportunities from this avenue.

“The partnership will open up further opportunities for retailers to enhance their offering for shoppers, and we are delighted to start working with Just Eat.”

Darren Briggs, head of operations at Nisa retailer Ascona Group, added: “We decided to do a soft launch initially and the sales and volumes achieved with little to no promotion of the Just Eat platform going live was superb. It shows the reach of the Just Eat brand and that there are customers out there looking for this service.”

Just Eat strategic accounts director Amy Heather said: “We’re excited to launch our partnership with Nisa to offer convenience grocery from stores across the UK. The partnership further demonstrates our commitment to offering our customers access to a wide range of grocery and convenience options - all delivered to their home within minutes.

“We know that Nisa will be a popular addition to our convenience offering, by providing communities with fast access to a variety of products, from everyday essentials to late night treats.”