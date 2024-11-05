ofi (olam food ingredients)

As a leading provider of naturally good food and beverage ingredients ofi works with farming communities across the globe to grow, source and produce ingredients that are good for consumers, farmers, and the world around us. ofi supplies household brands and manufacturers worldwide with cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts and spices ingredients which are grown on its own farms and estates and source from hundreds of thousands of farmers across ~50 countries. Along with its diverse manufacturing and innovation capabilities, this means ofi can provide food brands with natural ingredients for a range of products, from a plant-based latte mix, to an almond based snack bar or a dairy-free ice cream.