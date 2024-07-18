Food sharing app Olio has launched a yellow-sticker deal section in partnership with the Gander app, which it claims will take its fight against food waste to a “new level”.

It said the new Deals section on Olio would give food businesses an innovative way to drive discounted food sales in-store, by alerting Olio’s four million UK users to cut-price groceries at participating stores in their local area.

The deal will link Olio with yellow-sticker deals at Gander’s retail partners, which include Morrisons Channel Islands, Filco Market, Pricewatch Group and Sewell on the Go.

Branded products from Nisa, Morrisons Daily and Co-op will be among the deals, with Olio users able to add their favourite deals to a watchlist to track availability and visit their local store to buy items when they are available.

The partners said, given the challenges of the cost of living crisis, they hope the collaboration will prove to be a popular function in helping users to save money on their grocery bills.

Gander operates in the UK, Australia and Brazil.

The Deals section is now available to all consumers signed up to Olio’s free app, who can browse thousands of daily discounts from Gander’s partner retailers. The Olio app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Retail partners of Olio can now also use the new section to sell cut-price groceries. Anything that doesn’t sell will be collected by Olio’s volunteers and redistributed via its Food Waste Heroes programme, Olio said.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Gander to offer our community one more way to fight food waste, and save money while they’re at it. We’re looking forward to helping retailers stop even more food from ending up in the bin,” said Tessa Clarke, CEO and co-founder of Olio.

Gander COO Damien Corcoran added: “This partnership captures our shared vision of transforming the food ecosystem. By giving people access to these deals, we’re not just helping them save money – we’re empowering them to make a significant environmental impact.

“Together with Olio, we’re turning the tide on food waste and proving that sustainability and business growth are natural partners. This initiative opens retailers to a committed audience of conscious shoppers, fostering stronger community ties and a more sustainable future.”