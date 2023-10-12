Wilko is back online from today under new owner The Range, which bought the collapsed discount chain’s e-commerce operation from administrators last month.

Products across cleaning and household, decorating and DIY, garden and outdoor, homeware, pets and wildlife, storage and festive celebrations are available to order for home delivery at Wilko.com.

The assortment has been made available using The Range’s third-party marketplace model, which also allows external suppliers to sell on its own website.

Hundreds of new lines and own brand products will be added daily as the site builds, along with a next-day delivery option, according to the retailer.

The Range said shoppers would also begin to see Wilko branded products appear in its stores nationwide towards the end of October.

Wilko fell into administration in August, leading to the loss of about 12,000 jobs after administrators at PwC were unable to find a rescuer for a significant part of the business.

The Range’s acquisition of Wilko’s brand and online operation saved the jobs of 36 digital team members who transferred to the homeware retailer founded by Chris Dawson.

“There’s no denying that it was the team members and local store network that helped make Wilko so special. The loss of thousands of jobs as stores closed up and down the country has been devastating,” said Wilko chief digital officer Ben Exall.

“Following the acquisition of the Wilko brand and website by The Range, what we’re working towards here is an opportunity to save an important part of the Wilko brand that people know, love and trust, and to represent that on Wilko.com, where both new and loyal hardworking families will be able to find great value products to meet their everyday household and garden needs.

“As a team delivering the digital transformation at Wilko.com, we’re committed to continuing the three pillars of the brand’s previous acceleration strategy – delivering on convenience, improving mobile experience and building lasting customer relationships.”

The Range CEO Alex Simpkin said: “For 93 years, Wilko has been a fixture of many British households, synonymous for its breadth of products offering great quality value. It was important to us that the brand had a future.

“Using our online and digital expertise, our intention is to continue to offer the best of Wilko brands and products alongside a breadth of household brands to its loyal customers who we hope will be happy to see this trusted brand live on.”